Food supply cushions impact of fuel hikes

The government is also weighing further intervention to manage rice prices. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier said an executive order imposing a P50 per kilo cap on imported rice is under consideration, as market prices hover around P60.

Officials said the current trend highlights how adequate supply can offset cost pressures from fuel, though risks remain if oil prices continue to rise.

“The DA Bantay Presyo Supply and Monitoring Team is on top of the situation, closely tracking both supply and prices of basis necessities and prime commodities across markets nationwide,” said Assistant Secretary Genevieve Velicaria-Guevarra.

“We continue to monitor key agri-fishery products, including rice, cooking oil, sugar, pork, beef, chicken, tilapia, bangus, eggs, and vegetables. Based on our latest data, prevailing retail prices remain generally stable and are still fair and justifiable relative to farmgate prices, despite rising fuel costs,” she added.

Inflation, however, has begun to pick up, reaching 4.1 percent in March from 2.4 percent in February, indicating that broader price pressures are still building even as food costs remain contained for now.

