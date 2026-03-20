Ranking food versus integrity

To interpret the poll, published by think tank Stratbase on 19 March, as evidence that Filipinos are indifferent to corruption is to mistake the hierarchy of urgency for the hierarchy of values.

A person drowning does not prioritize swimming lessons. The same logic applies to a family in Tondo or Tacloban watching the price of galunggong creep up beyond reach. In that household, corruption is not an abstraction — it is already baked into every overpriced sack of rice, and every palay farmer squeezed out by a cartel.

The demand for affordable food is not a surrender to corrupt governance; it is, in many cases, a demand for its most visible and immediate remedy.

Stratbase president Dindo Manhit framed the findings correctly when he observed that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are translating directly into anxiety at the household level.

Oil price volatility ripples through freight costs, fertilizer prices, and the diesel that runs the tricycles ferrying goods to wet markets. For the Filipino working poor, these are not macroeconomic statistics — they reflect the plight of a people’s struggle to survive on a daily basis. When that survival is threatened, the instinct is not philosophical. It is visceral.

But let us not entirely escape the harder question. There is, admittedly, a troubling pattern embedded in Philippine political history — a pattern in which populist leaders have exploited this calculus precisely. Offer the masses rice and sardines before an election — and a great many will look past the plunder.

Ferdinand Marcos Sr. built an entire mythology around rice self-sufficiency while systematically looting the national treasury. Joseph Estrada, a man of the poor in image if not in practice, governed with cheerful impunity until he no longer could.

The conditional tolerance of corruption in exchange for perceived material relief is not unique to the Philippines, but it has found fertile ground here, where the state has so often failed to deliver both goods simultaneously.

This is the deeper indictment — not of Filipino voters, but of a political system that has conditioned them to choose between one and the other — the immediate need to satisfy a hungry stomach over and above an adherence to a lofty ideal such as good governance.

No democracy should ever require its citizens to rank food against integrity. The framing of the survey question itself reflects a false choice that has been normalized over generations: you may have bread, or you may have clean hands in power, but rarely both at once.

When voters internalize this trade-off, they are not abandoning their ideals. They are responding rationally to the options actually on offer.

The Filipino people have shown, repeatedly and without ambiguity, that they know the difference between right and wrong in governance. The EDSA People Power Revolution of 1986 was not the act of a citizenry indifferent to corruption and authoritarian plunder. The periodic surges of anti-corruption sentiment — in the streets, at the ballot box, in viral social media outrage — confirm that the moral clarity persists.

What the Pulse Asia numbers reveal is not a population that has made peace with theft, but a population that is exhausted, economically stressed, and demanding that someone, anyone, address the cost of the next meal before delivering lectures on institutional integrity.

There is no nobility in hunger. But there is no shame in naming it first.

What the survey ultimately tells us about the Filipino people is this: they are a practical people, shaped by centuries of hardship into a form of resilience that sometimes reads, to outside eyes, as resignation. It is not. It is prioritization under duress — the same moral calculus anyone would resort to when the rent is due and the market is spiking.

The real question the poll should provoke is not what is wrong with Filipino values, but what is wrong with a state that has made its citizens choose between eating and demanding honest government. That is the rot worth examining.