PCCI, Panama explore stronger economic ties

In a move to boost bilateral trade and investment, Perry Ferrer met with Eduardo Young Virzi on 23 March 2026, to discuss expanding economic collaboration between the two countries.
The discussion, held against the backdrop of over 80 years of diplomatic relations, focused on key sectors including maritime and electronics, while also exploring broader opportunities in trade, infrastructure, and cultural exchange.
Ambassador Young highlighted Panama’s strategic position in global commerce, noting the potential of the Colon Free Zone as a gateway for Philippine companies looking to access Latin American markets.
Both leaders emphasized joint ventures and collaborative infrastructure projects as avenues to strengthen ties, aiming to create long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships that could drive growth and innovation for both nations.
The meeting underscores a shared commitment to deepening economic links and fostering sustainable cooperation between the Philippines and Panama.