Eala stoked by first-class treatment

She is currently in Spain for the Madrid Open, her first WTA 1000 event of the clay season.

“At this level, you’re very much -- it does come with its struggles. Don’t get me wrong. It’s a demanding job — but of course you’re treated very well, especially in individual sports, a lot of things are catered to you, and they have to be catered to you because that’s how you succeed,” Eala said.

“In my case, there’s a lot of attention. There’s a lot of attention from the media, a lot of exposure to the fans.”

“I think sometimes it’s a lot and if you don’t have that ‘spoonful of gratitude’ or you don’t have that guidance or that you don’t have a clear idea of who you are or what you’re going through, you can get lost in all these things.”

Eala has suffered early exits so far in her first two campaigns in the clay season as she lost to Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, 4-6, 5-7, in the Round of 16 of the Linz Open in Austria last 8 April.