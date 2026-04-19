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DoH bares health sector’s carbon footprint

DoH bares health sector’s carbon footprint
Photo courtesy of CCC
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The Department of Health (DoH) has developed the first comprehensive, systemwide greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions baseline for the Philippine health system dubbed PH-SINAG. Co-developed by the Asian Development Bank and the National University of Singapore’s Centre for Sustainable Medicine, the national accounting model launched on 26 March calculates GHG emissions generated by all public and private hospitals, infirmaries, primary care facilities, pharmacies, health-related retailers, administration, and other healthcare service providers across the Philippines.

DoH bares health sector’s carbon footprint
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With a clear, measurable baseline of the health sector’s carbon footprint, the DoH can track emissions, set reduction targets, and integrate climate action into health planning, budgeting, procurement and operations. PH-SINAG also aims to help hospitals and regional health offices identify high emission activities (e.g., energy use, waste, transportation, and medical supply chains) and prioritize investments in energy efficiency, renewable power and low carbon clinical pathways.

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