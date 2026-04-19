DoH bares health sector’s carbon footprint

The Department of Health (DoH) has developed the first comprehensive, systemwide greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions baseline for the Philippine health system dubbed PH-SINAG. Co-developed by the Asian Development Bank and the National University of Singapore’s Centre for Sustainable Medicine, the national accounting model launched on 26 March calculates GHG emissions generated by all public and private hospitals, infirmaries, primary care facilities, pharmacies, health-related retailers, administration, and other healthcare service providers across the Philippines.