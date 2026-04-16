CCC backs DOH project on health sector emissions

“The health system may not always sit in the foreground of mitigation discussions, but it is a major cross-sector implementation platform,” Borje said.

He added that climate-informed health systems are needed to reduce vulnerabilities and ensure continuity of care amid risks such as extreme heat, flooding, and stronger typhoons.

The CCC said PH-SINAG provides a measurable baseline that will help institutions integrate climate strategies into planning, budgeting, procurement, and operations.

“It is not simply to acknowledge emissions, but to institutionalize the response,” Borje said.

Health Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa said the initiative will help identify emission sources and guide investments in sustainable and resilient healthcare systems.

“This initiative supports the broader goal of integrating health into national climate commitments,” Herbosa said.

PH-SINAG is the first comprehensive emissions baseline for the Philippine health system and is expected to strengthen monitoring and reporting frameworks while supporting long-term climate resilience in the sector.