DivinaLaw rises from startup gamble to legal heavyweight

Founded in 2006 in Makati, the firm began without a major client base or established infrastructure, relying instead on a small team largely composed of former students.

“My resources could only support four lawyers, so I chose four of my former students, who were very dear to me,” he recalled.

From those modest beginnings, DivinaLaw expanded steadily through referrals and long-term relationships, growing to more than 120 lawyers and over 1,000 clients.

Along the way, a key realization shaped the firm’s direction.

“A law firm cannot be built around one personality. The true asset of DivinaLaw is not its office or its cases — it is its people,” Divina noted.

That people-centered approach has remained central to the firm’s growth, reinforced by a culture of loyalty and shared purpose among its lawyers and staff.

Equally critical has been the trust of its clients, which Divina described as the foundation of every engagement.

“A law firm cannot survive — cannot thrive — without something difficult to earn and even more difficult to maintain: trust. The trust of clients,” he emphasized.

The anniversary event, attended by leaders from business, law and government, reflected the firm’s broad reach across key sectors, while also underscoring the relationships that have fueled its expansion.

Despite its scale, DivinaLaw continues to anchor itself on the same principles that defined its early years — discipline, service and faith.

“To succeed, we must work hard — and pray hard,” Divina said.

As the legal landscape evolves, particularly with the rise of new technologies, the firm is positioning itself to adapt while maintaining its core values.

“We will be ready. We will innovate. We will continue to grow and serve you with the same standard of excellence,” he added.

Two decades on, DivinaLaw’s trajectory underscores a broader industry lesson that sustained growth is built not only on expertise, but on trust, relationships and a clear sense of purpose.