DigiPlus taps global network to fight betting fraud

ArenaPlus can now both contribute to and draw from a global pool of betting intelligence, strengthening its ability to detect irregularities that may not be visible within a single market.

The system feeds into Sportradar’s AI-powered fraud detection tools, supported by a team of integrity experts who analyze trends and coordinate investigations.

"Joining the SIE network is a strategic move to further enhance the ArenaPlus platform," said ArenaPlus head Erick Su.

"By exchanging critical data with an established firm, we are ensuring a safer environment for our users and playing an integral role in protecting the integrity of the sports we support."

For DigiPlus, the partnership builds on its existing compliance and monitoring systems, adding another layer of oversight as competition intensifies in the digital gaming space.

The integration helps DigiPlus better manage risks, strengthen internal controls, and build trust among users and regulators as it expands, while contributing to broader efforts to combat sports manipulation.

“The SIE complements our wide range of integrity services, including the Universal Fraud Detection System AI and education programmes to help enhance sports integrity globally,” Sportradar Executive Vice President of Integrity Services Andreas Krannich said.

“Partnering with ArenaPlus, which shares our commitment to transparency and integrity, is an important step in strengthening the region’s betting ecosystem. Together, we aim to foster a safer and more secure environment for sport and its stakeholders,” Krannich added.