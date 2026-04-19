DA-12 ramps up preparations for possible El Niño

A newly activated command center at the Prime Regional Government Center in Koronadal now serves as the region’s hub for climate monitoring and response planning.

While no direct effects have been recorded, forecasts indicate a 50 to 60 percent probability of El Niño developing in the coming months.

The preparations follow the 2024 El Niño, which caused about P2.2 billion in agricultural losses across 45,780 hectares in SOCCSKSARGEN and affected more than 45,000 farmers.

In response, the government released P210 million in aid, but officials said proactive measures are needed to reduce future losses.

Farmers are urged to report crop damage promptly to ensure inclusion in government assistance programs.