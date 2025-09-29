P1.38B in agricultural losses reported after typhoons

An estimated P1.38 billion in losses was recorded by the Department of Agriculture (DA) nationwide after Tropical Cyclones Mirasol and Nando, along with Habagat, struck the country last week.

According to the DA’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Center bulletin released on 27 September 2025, preliminary estimates place total agricultural and infrastructure damages at P1.38 billion across nine regions.

The report noted that approximately 55,595 farmers and agricultural workers were affected, with around 47,723 hectares of farmland damaged in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and SOCCSKSARGEN.

Production losses are estimated at 109,997 metric tons across rice, corn, high-value crops, and livestock and poultry.

To assist affected farmers, the DA prepared relief measures including the distribution of 142,219 bags of palay seeds, 90,320 bags of corn seeds, 40,518 kilograms of vegetable seeds, 1.65 million fingerlings of tilapia, bangus, and carp, as well as veterinary drugs and biologics for livestock and poultry.

The department also plans to provide Survival and Recovery (SURE) Loans of up to P25,000 through the Agricultural Credit Policy Council, payable in three years at zero interest, alongside crop insurance indemnification via the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC).

Meanwhile, the DA continues to collect field reports from areas affected by Severe Tropical Storm Opong.

NFA Administrator Larry Lacson said that 2.4 million sacks of rice have been set aside for disaster response — about 27 percent of the NFA’s total stockpile of 8.9 million bags — enough to meet national consumption needs for nine days.

In the Bicol Region, the NFA prepositioned and released 2,117 bags of rice as part of pre-disaster support for communities affected by Nando and Habagat. LGUs in Albay, Ligao, Daraga, Malilipot, Catanduanes, Baras, and Pili have already withdrawn their rice allocations from NFA warehouses to aid affected residents.

In Cagayan province, Secretary Tiu Laurel joined President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday in distributing assistance to around 12,740 farmers across eight towns. The DA estimates losses in Cagayan alone at P700 million.

Through the PCIC, the DA has allocated P236 million in indemnification payments based on claims filed by roughly 25,800 farmers in eight affected regions. Of this, P206 million is earmarked for rice-related losses, with approximately 17,600 insured farmers from Regions I and II.