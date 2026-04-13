War of attrition: Cignal, Creamline collide for PVL finals berth

But this isn’t just another showdown. It’s a collision shaped by resilience, tactical adjustments and sheer survival.

At 6:30 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena, the Super Spikers and the Cool Smashers clash in a match that promises not just fireworks, but a full-blown explosion. The winner takes a crucial step toward the championship round, while the loser is forced into a perilous match against either PLDT or Farm Fresh to keep its Finals hopes alive.

At 4 p.m., the High Speed Hitters and the Foxies square off in a knockout duel, with the victor staying firmly in the title hunt.

Cignal enters the high-stakes duel riding the momentum of a four-set victory over Farm Fresh, showcasing its ability to recover and dominate after early setbacks.

For coach Shaq delos Santos, the formula is simple but crucial: recovery and preparation.

“Recover well,” he emphasized, knowing full well that endurance could again define the outcome.

But beyond physical readiness lies Cignal’s real weapon: preparation. The Super Spikers are expected to meticulously dissect Creamline’s patterns, relying on film study and structured adjustments.

“We’ll study again how Creamline plays… we know how difficult they are to face,” Delos Santos added.

Cignal’s strength lies in its balance of firepower and system execution. The explosive duo of Vanie Gandler and Erika Santos provides consistent scoring punch, while Tin Tiamzon, Roselyn Aquino and Jackie Acuña offer depth and versatility. Setter Gel Cayuna orchestrates the offense with precision, and libero Dawn Catindig anchors the defense.

With two days to recover and recalibrate, Cignal’s biggest advantage may be its discipline — sticking to structure while maximizing its offensive weapons.

If Cignal thrives on system, Creamline feeds on experience.

Despite a campaign riddled with injuries, the Cool Smashers are peaking at the perfect time. Coach Sherwin Meneses highlighted the importance of finally having a complete, healthy roster.

“The most important thing is that we stay healthy right now… that everyone is at 100 percent,” Meneses said.

That health has translated into cohesion — and results.

Their thrilling five-set win over PLDT reaffirmed what has long defined Creamline: composure under pressure. Jema Galanza rediscovered her rhythm with 17 clutch points, while Bernadette Pons exploded for 28 in a statement performance.

But Creamline’s true edge goes beyond individual brilliance.

It’s in its depth.

With Alyssa Valdez, Tots Carlos, Bea de Leon and Pangs Panaga contributing across all phases, and setters Jia de Guzman and Kyle Negrito steering the offense, the Cool Smashers remain a well-oiled machine built for big moments. More importantly, they bring intangible strength — championship DNA forged through 10 titles, countless high-pressure matches and the ability to rise when it matters most.