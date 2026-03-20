Nice spots at stake in IRONMAN 70.3 Davao

For many local triathletes, this represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to test themselves against the world’s best and experience the prestige, intensity and thrill of racing in one of triathlon’s most iconic venues.

Slots will be distributed evenly, with 25 allocated to men and 25 to women across age-group divisions. Automatic entries will be awarded to top finishers, followed by the traditional “roll down” ceremony, where remaining slots are passed on — keeping dreams alive for those who may not initially make the cut but remain within reach of global competition.

Nice, long celebrated as a historic hub of triathlon since 1982, has built a formidable reputation in endurance sport. Having hosted multiple world championship events, including the 2019 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship and recent full-distance IRONMAN titles, it continues to stand as a symbol of excellence, tradition and elite racing.

Qualifiers will be treated to a spectacular race environment unlike any other.

From swimming in the turquoise waters of the Côte d’Azur, to cycling through the scenic climbs of the Alpes-Maritimes, and running along the famed Promenade des Anglais, the championship offers not just competition — but a truly unforgettable global experience that many Filipino athletes can only dream of.

Back in Davao, more than a thousand triathletes from over 30 countries are set to compete in the grueling 1.9-km swim, 90-km bike, and 21-km run.

Sponsored by BYD and presented by Aboitiz, the race also highlights the Open Championship and the Bagong Bayani Category, where members of the national team will showcase their talent in their side of the competition, while honoring individuals whose resilience, dedication, and service embody the true spirit of IRONMAN.