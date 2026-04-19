Butuan lays groundwork for net-zero emissions by 2050

The city has begun integrating renewable energy into future developments as part of its push to become a smart eco-city.

The transition traces back to the enactment of Republic Act No. 11285, or the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act, which mandates energy-efficient practices across government operations.

In response, the city created the Butuan City Energy Development Plan 2023–2050, a roadmap for shifting to renewable energy, adopting smart technologies, and promoting sustainable transport.

The plan is aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals on clean energy and climate action.