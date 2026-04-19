Butuan lays groundwork for net-zero emissions by 2050

TACLOBAN CITY — Butuan City is laying the groundwork to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, positioning itself as a sustainable urban hub in the Caraga region.
City planning officer Angelo Boligol said the initiative aligns with Butuan’s vision as a “great hub city of opportunities,” aiming to balance economic growth with environmental sustainability.
The city has begun integrating renewable energy into future developments as part of its push to become a smart eco-city.
The transition traces back to the enactment of Republic Act No. 11285, or the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act, which mandates energy-efficient practices across government operations.
In response, the city created the Butuan City Energy Development Plan 2023–2050, a roadmap for shifting to renewable energy, adopting smart technologies, and promoting sustainable transport.
The plan is aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals on clean energy and climate action.
Currently, Butuan sources power from the Agusan del Norte Electric Cooperative, with 54 percent coming from coal-fired plants. The city accounts for a significant share of the utility’s carbon emissions.
To address this, the city conducted a renewable energy resource assessment, identifying a potential capacity of 4,041 megawatts, largely from solar energy.
In transport, Butuan aims for a full transition to electric vehicles by 2050, starting with tricycles and public utility vehicles. A pilot program launched in November 2025 deployed 17 electric tricycles.
The city has also adopted its Local Energy Efficiency and Conservation Plan 2026–2028, which includes measures such as upgrading to energy-efficient appliances, shifting to LED lighting, and optimizing building design for passive cooling.
Officials said the plan could generate savings of up to P1.6 million annually in electricity costs.