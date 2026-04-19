Bernardino learns lesson from Singapore experience

The Philippines secured a ticket to the World Cup after beating the Singaporeans, 21-10, in the loser’s final last week and joined Lithuania and Hungary as the last teams to book a spot in Poland.

“Maybe it was just mentally that we were overconfident that we could beat Lithuania. But I think we were rained on, we were short in that part. We didn’t read their offense properly,” Bernardino said.

“That was the first time we faced those teams so at least we learned the lessons we needed when we face them again.”