Ancestral whispers in modern spaces

The intersection of ancestral Vietnamese soul and contemporary Filipino refinement found its latest sanctuary at Rustan’s, as Hanoia officially unveiled its renowned lacquerware to the local design set.
In an age of rapid consumption, the brand arrives as a poignant reminder of the luxury of patience; each vessel and objet d’art is a labor of months, where 15 layers of pigment and polish are applied with a rhythmic, almost meditative discipline. It is a dialogue between the heritage of 1997 and the modern home, proving that true artistry does not merely occupy a space — it anchors it.
The evening’s allure was heightened by the curated visions of Grace Reyes and Grace Tan, whose vignettes served as magnus opuses in seamless integration.
Reyes, with her signature contemporary-classic rigor, showcased how Hanoia’s sculptural silhouettes provide a sophisticated counterpoint to modern interiors, while Tan’s “quietly dramatic” styling elevated the lacquer’s depth through a lens of understated opulence. These masterful displays transformed the floor into a gallery of “living art,” where every piece felt both ancient and of the moment.
Hanoia’s debut is a testament to Rustan’s enduring eye for global excellence that resonates with the Filipino lifestyle. These are decorative accents that are heirlooms in the making — functional sculptures that celebrate the collective hands of master artisans.
As these Vietnamese masterpieces find their place within the homes of Manila’s discerning residents, they bring with them a quiet confidence and a new language of craft, wherein the most meaningful designs allow beauty to unfold, layer by layer over time.