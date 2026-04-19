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Ancestral whispers in modern spaces

Ancestral whispers in modern spaces
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The intersection of ancestral Vietnamese soul and contemporary Filipino refinement found its latest sanctuary at Rustan’s, as Hanoia officially unveiled its renowned lacquerware to the local design set.

In an age of rapid consumption, the brand arrives as a poignant reminder of the luxury of patience; each vessel and objet d’art is a labor of months, where 15 layers of pigment and polish are applied with a rhythmic, almost meditative discipline. It is a dialogue between the heritage of 1997 and the modern home, proving that true artistry does not merely occupy a space — it anchors it.

Ancestral whispers in modern spaces
Royal weave

The evening’s allure was heightened by the curated visions of Grace Reyes and Grace Tan, whose vignettes served as magnus opuses in seamless integration.

Reyes, with her signature contemporary-classic rigor, showcased how Hanoia’s sculptural silhouettes provide a sophisticated counterpoint to modern interiors, while Tan’s “quietly dramatic” styling elevated the lacquer’s depth through a lens of understated opulence. These masterful displays transformed the floor into a gallery of “living art,” where every piece felt both ancient and of the moment.

Ancestral whispers in modern spaces
Royal weave

Hanoia’s debut is a testament to Rustan’s enduring eye for global excellence that resonates with the Filipino lifestyle. These are decorative accents that are heirlooms in the making — functional sculptures that celebrate the collective hands of master artisans.

As these Vietnamese masterpieces find their place within the homes of Manila’s discerning residents, they bring with them a quiet confidence and a new language of craft, wherein the most meaningful designs allow beauty to unfold, layer by layer over time.

DINH Cong Tai, marketing director at Hanoia and Nguyen Thùy Vy, collection director at Hanoia.
DINH Cong Tai, marketing director at Hanoia and Nguyen Thùy Vy, collection director at Hanoia.
STEVEN Mawdsley, assistant vice president for Store Operations of Rustan Commercial Corporation.
STEVEN Mawdsley, assistant vice president for Store Operations of Rustan Commercial Corporation.
MALU Liu, marketing consultant for home of Rustan Commercial Corporation, Gec Chia, IDr. Grace Tan and Anna Chia.
MALU Liu, marketing consultant for home of Rustan Commercial Corporation, Gec Chia, IDr. Grace Tan and Anna Chia.
JAQ Tanada and DC de Castro
JAQ Tanada and DC de Castro
ERIKA Castro, Sidney Yap and Gee Young
ERIKA Castro, Sidney Yap and Gee Young
MICHAEL Huang, SVP for Store Development and Expansion of Rustan’s, Christian De Ruty, CEO of Hanoia and Anton Huang, president and CEO of SSI Group Inc., Rustan Commercial Corporation, and Rustan Marketing Corporation.
MICHAEL Huang, SVP for Store Development and Expansion of Rustan’s, Christian De Ruty, CEO of Hanoia and Anton Huang, president and CEO of SSI Group Inc., Rustan Commercial Corporation, and Rustan Marketing Corporation.
ALICE Samson, Hera Geriene and Carolyn Tan.
ALICE Samson, Hera Geriene and Carolyn Tan.
STEPHANIE Chong and Mario Katigbak.
STEPHANIE Chong and Mario Katigbak.
ARCHITECT Nathaniel Langreo and IDr. Grace Reyes-Serapio.
ARCHITECT Nathaniel Langreo and IDr. Grace Reyes-Serapio.
CECILE Zamora
CECILE Zamora
JENNI Epperson
JENNI Epperson
Filipino design
Hanoia
Vietnamese heritage

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