Ancajas wins featherweight debut

Former world champion Jerwin Ancajas made an impressive featherweight debut on Saturday night (Sunday morning in Manila) at the Hipodromo Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico.
Ancajas scored a fourth-round stoppage of Ruben Tostado, who quit on his stool after suffering two knockdowns earlier.
The victory raised Ancajas’ win-loss-draw record to 37-4-2 with 24 knockouts.
Representing Viva Promotions of Sean Gibbons, Ancajas was guided in the corner by longtime trainer Joven Jimenez.
Ancajas, who held the International Boxing Federation super-flyweight title from 2016 until 2022, is making a last-ditch effort to get another world title shot.