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BOXING

Ancajas wins featherweight debut

Jerwin Ancajas impresses in featherweight debut.
Jerwin Ancajas impresses in featherweight debut. Photo: Phl Boxing Corner
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Former world champion Jerwin Ancajas made an impressive featherweight debut on Saturday night (Sunday morning in Manila) at the Hipodromo Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico.

Ancajas scored a fourth-round stoppage of Ruben Tostado, who quit on his stool after suffering two knockdowns earlier.

Jerwin Ancajas impresses in featherweight debut.
Ancajas set for featherweight debut
Jerwin Ancajas impresses in featherweight debut.
Power player

The victory raised Ancajas’ win-loss-draw record to 37-4-2 with 24 knockouts.

Representing Viva Promotions of Sean Gibbons, Ancajas was guided in the corner by longtime trainer Joven Jimenez.

Ancajas, who held the International Boxing Federation super-flyweight title from 2016 until 2022, is making a last-ditch effort to get another world title shot.

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