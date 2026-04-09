Ancajas set for featherweight debut

But for Ancajas, the transition from 118 to 122 or 126-pounder turns his competitive nature on fire.

“I feel fresh and ready to start this new chapter of my career on fire. My condition is tremendously greater than it was. My punches, stamina and speed movements are so awesome,” the 34-year-old boxer from Panabo, Davao del Norte said.

“I do not like to look forward to my next fight. My focus is to win my fight in Tijuana.”

Ancajas has already tested the super bantamweight division and emerged successful with a majority decision victory over Ruben Dario Cesero of Uruguay in a non-title bout last 2 August at the Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.

Ancajas is sporting a 37-4-2 win-loss-draw record with 24 knockouts.