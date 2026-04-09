Ancajas set for featherweight debut

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Former world champion Jerwin “The Pretty Boy” Ancajas will plunge to action when he battles Mexican Rafael Rosas Ramirez in a non-title featherweight fight in Tijuana, Mexico on Saturday.
The former International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight champion will be moving up from super bantamweight to featherweight class against the 35-year-old rugged natural 126-pounder opponent who will decide his fate this year if he will still get a shot at the world title.
But for Ancajas, the transition from 118 to 122 or 126-pounder turns his competitive nature on fire.
“I feel fresh and ready to start this new chapter of my career on fire. My condition is tremendously greater than it was. My punches, stamina and speed movements are so awesome,” the 34-year-old boxer from Panabo, Davao del Norte said.
“I do not like to look forward to my next fight. My focus is to win my fight in Tijuana.”
Ancajas has already tested the super bantamweight division and emerged successful with a majority decision victory over Ruben Dario Cesero of Uruguay in a non-title bout last 2 August at the Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.
Ancajas is sporting a 37-4-2 win-loss-draw record with 24 knockouts.
Longtime coachJoven Jimenez has been supervising his training and conditioning since February at the Knuckleheads boxing gym owned by international matchmaker Sean Gibbons.
Jimenez said he is happy about the progress of Ancajas in the 122 and 126-pound divisions.
“He is extremely comfortable and he is fast, strong and his stamina looks okay at those weights. We will see how he performs at 126 first but we can still make it at 122 if he wants to,” Jimenez said.
“What important is that Jerwin is prepared for the war.”
The 35-year-old Rosas Ramirez, a natural super featherweight fighter, is holding a 20-10-2 win-loss-draw slate with 12 knockouts.