Alleged drag racers surrender following fatal highway crashes

Authorities said the individuals turned themselves in to cooperate with investigations into recent high-speed racing on public highways.

While no immediate arrests were made, the municipal government characterized the move as a formal “first warning.”

Officials described the approach as a measured response intended to offer offenders a chance to reform before facing criminal charges.

“I will repeat, any activity related to illegal drag racing is not welcome in our town,” Sakaluran said, stressing a zero-tolerance policy toward dangerous road activities.

The crackdown comes after provincial and municipal governments issued safety advisories linking motorcycle racing to the recent deaths of innocent bystanders. The incidents have sparked widespread concern over the safety of motorists and pedestrians.

Authorities said that while the current strategy balances enforcement with community intervention, any repeat offenses will result in immediate prosecution under traffic and public safety laws.

Local officials urged parents and community leaders to help discourage the activity.

The municipal government confirmed that patrols will continue in areas identified as frequent sites for illegal racing.