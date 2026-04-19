Alden Richards champions everyday heroes and healthy living

“I am just so proud to be part of this movement because we’re gonna be able to highlight different individuals who are very much instrumental in doing social change within their communities… Marami kasing tao ang gumagawa ng kabutihan (There are so many people who do good). Inilalagay nila 'yung (They put their) needs of others prior to theirs in the community without being recognized,” he shared.

Set to culminate on 31 August in time for National Heroes Day, the initiative reflects Alden’s belief that heroism is not defined by status, but by intention and action.

“I hope to encourage them that being able to do something good and to contribute to society doesn’t have to come with a great price. 'Yung pagiging hero natin, hindi naman iyan nade-determine sa antas ng buhay (Being a hero is not determined by our status in life),” he added.

Beyond advocacy, Alden’s personal evolution mirrors the very values he promotes. Known for embracing a more active and health-conscious routine, he has immersed himself in cycling and triathlon training — an extension of his commitment to discipline, balance, and long-term well-being.

This alignment with a healthier lifestyle also led to his recent partnership with Fruitas Holdings Inc., a homegrown brand known for its fresh fruit beverages. As its newest ambassador, Alden represents a shift toward mindful living

— where everyday choices, from physical activity to nutrition, contribute to a more sustainable and empowered way of life.

“Alden represents everything the brand stands for — he is real, relatable and proudly Pinoy. His active lifestyle and authenticity make him the perfect partner for our brand,” said Lester Yu, founder and chief executive officer of Fruitas Holdings Inc.

By bridging advocacy with wellness, Alden continues to redefine influence — not just as visibility, but as responsibility. Whether amplifying unsung heroes or embodying healthier habits, his message remains clear: change begins with simple, consistent acts

— both for others and for oneself.