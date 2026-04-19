Alchemy of the imperfect: Meneline Wong’s ‘Creases’ at Conrad Manila

The opening night was an exercise in curated elegance in a space where art and atmosphere fused seamlessly.

Creases is more than just an exhibition; it is an immersive study of quiet strength. Through expressive textures and layered forms, Wong invites us to see the “flaw” as a flourishment — a testament to the courage it takes to grow.

In the world of Wong, beauty is never static; it is earned, folded and brilliantly textured.

Creases by Meneline Wong is on view at Gallery C, Conrad Manila, in collaboration with Art Lounge Manila, until 23 May.