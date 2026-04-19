Alchemy of the imperfect: Meneline Wong’s ‘Creases’ at Conrad Manila

There is a certain poetry in the way a canvas breathes, and at Conrad Manila’s Gallery C, that breath is found in the folds.
For the 40th iteration of the Of Art and Wine series, multidisciplinary artist Meneline Wong, M.D., presents Creases — a visual symphony of 20 mixed-media works that serve as a love letter to the resilience of the feminine spirit.
Under the astute eye of curator Nestor Jardin, the exhibition explores the tactile beauty of “becoming.” Wong’s work does not shy away from the jagged or the worn; instead, she elevates life’s inevitable scars into high-art motifs.
The opening night was an exercise in curated elegance in a space where art and atmosphere fused seamlessly.
Creases is more than just an exhibition; it is an immersive study of quiet strength. Through expressive textures and layered forms, Wong invites us to see the “flaw” as a flourishment — a testament to the courage it takes to grow.
In the world of Wong, beauty is never static; it is earned, folded and brilliantly textured.
Creases by Meneline Wong is on view at Gallery C, Conrad Manila, in collaboration with Art Lounge Manila, until 23 May.