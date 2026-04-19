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Alchemy of the imperfect: Meneline Wong’s ‘Creases’ at Conrad Manila

In the world of Wong, beauty is never static; it is earned, folded and brilliantly textured.
EVP SM Hotels and Conventions Corporations Peggy Angeles, managing director of Art Lounge Manila Susane Tiausus, featured artist Meneline Wong, Alyssa Valdes and Conrad Manila general manager Rupert Hallam.
EVP SM Hotels and Conventions Corporations Peggy Angeles, managing director of Art Lounge Manila Susane Tiausus, featured artist Meneline Wong, Alyssa Valdes and Conrad Manila general manager Rupert Hallam.
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There is a certain poetry in the way a canvas breathes, and at Conrad Manila’s Gallery C, that breath is found in the folds.

FEATURED artist Meneline Wong.
FEATURED artist Meneline Wong.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Conrad Manila

For the 40th iteration of the Of Art and Wine series, multidisciplinary artist Meneline Wong, M.D., presents Creases — a visual symphony of 20 mixed-media works that serve as a love letter to the resilience of the feminine spirit.

EVP SM Hotels and Conventions Corporations Peggy Angeles, managing director of Art Lounge Manila Susane Tiausus, featured artist Meneline Wong, Alyssa Valdes and Conrad Manila general manager Rupert Hallam.
Meneline Wong’s 'Creases’ reflects quiet architecture of strength

Under the astute eye of curator Nestor Jardin, the exhibition explores the tactile beauty of “becoming.” Wong’s work does not shy away from the jagged or the worn; instead, she elevates life’s inevitable scars into high-art motifs.

CURATOR Nestor Jardin.
CURATOR Nestor Jardin.

The opening night was an exercise in curated elegance in a space where art and atmosphere fused seamlessly.

Creases is more than just an exhibition; it is an immersive study of quiet strength. Through expressive textures and layered forms, Wong invites us to see the “flaw” as a flourishment — a testament to the courage it takes to grow.

In the world of Wong, beauty is never static; it is earned, folded and brilliantly textured.

Creases by Meneline Wong is on view at Gallery C, Conrad Manila, in collaboration with Art Lounge Manila, until 23 May.

SHIRLEY Dador-Tan
SHIRLEY Dador-Tan
ALYSSA Valdez and Mimiyuuuh.
ALYSSA Valdez and Mimiyuuuh.
JUNO Galang and Raul Isidro.
JUNO Galang and Raul Isidro.
RICO and Chachu Lascano.
RICO and Chachu Lascano.
ATTY. Thristle and Richard Buxani.
ATTY. Thristle and Richard Buxani.
AIDA and Edison Cheng, Xavier, Dr Myra and Hannah Tanpascual.
AIDA and Edison Cheng, Xavier, Dr Myra and Hannah Tanpascual.
KATHERINE, Gavyn Thiago, Merwin and Leonora Wong, Dr Beatriz Siy
KATHERINE, Gavyn Thiago, Merwin and Leonora Wong, Dr Beatriz Siy
DR. John Lim, Dr. Nenita Sotto-Chiong, Dr. Valen Co, Dr. Jennifer Cabrera, Dr. Peachy Dungca and Dr. Catherine Go-Sun.
DR. John Lim, Dr. Nenita Sotto-Chiong, Dr. Valen Co, Dr. Jennifer Cabrera, Dr. Peachy Dungca and Dr. Catherine Go-Sun.
DR. Cherille See, Dr. Krezhia Silva, Dr. Marleen Nable, Dr. Critina Lee, Dr. Precita Ngo, Dr. Patricia Tan and Dr. George Co.
DR. Cherille See, Dr. Krezhia Silva, Dr. Marleen Nable, Dr. Critina Lee, Dr. Precita Ngo, Dr. Patricia Tan and Dr. George Co.
Meneline Wong Creases exhibition Manila
mixed media feminine resilience art
Conrad Manila Gallery C art show

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