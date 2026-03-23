Meneline Wong’’s’ ‘‘Creases’’ reflects quiet architecture of strength

From a distance, the paintings resolve into balanced compositions. Up close, their surfaces reveal details etched into pigment and texture. It is in this tension between harmony and fracture wherein Wong situates her central idea: strength does not have to be loud — it is assembled over time and is stored within.

Across the exhibition, the creases function as visual anchors. They interrupt the flow of colors while holding it together. Akin to life experiences they symbolize, these marks do not diminish the work — rather, quite the opposite.

Rendered in mixed media, the obras reflect her distinctive approach to process. The medical doctor is known for abstract depictions of action and calmness, achieved through tonal variation and layered surfaces. Gravity plays a significant role in her style. By studying the viscosity and density of pigments, she allows them to shift, pool and settle in ways which suggest meticulous plans and yet, follow the whims of the medium.