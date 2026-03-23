Meneline Wong’’s’ ‘‘Creases’’ reflects quiet architecture of strength

Meneline Wong, MD, with her evolving visual language and her active presence in the contemporary art scene, has built a selection which speaks to movement, metamorphosis and even serenity.
An obstetrician-gynecologist by profession and an abstract painter by vocation, she is one rare breed of a lady who pursues art and science with equal dedication.
Deeply interested and invested in the inner lives of women, Of Art and Wine: Creases, her latest body of work, draws attention to what the community often unjustly overlooks. Rather than treating surface marks as defects — just how society focuses on women’s supposed imperfections — the exhibition reclaims them as records of endurance. The folds and ridges, crests and crinkles, and corrugated surfaces running through each piece are not meant to be hidden and concealed. They are presented as symbols to toil, emulate and persevere.
Creases, presented as part of Conrad Manila’s celebration of National Women’s Month 2026 at Gallery C, unfurls as a meditation on resilience and selfhood. The works invite viewers to search beyond fixations on flawlessness and toward a fuller image of womanhood.
From a distance, the paintings resolve into balanced compositions. Up close, their surfaces reveal details etched into pigment and texture. It is in this tension between harmony and fracture wherein Wong situates her central idea: strength does not have to be loud — it is assembled over time and is stored within.
Across the exhibition, the creases function as visual anchors. They interrupt the flow of colors while holding it together. Akin to life experiences they symbolize, these marks do not diminish the work — rather, quite the opposite.
Rendered in mixed media, the obras reflect her distinctive approach to process. The medical doctor is known for abstract depictions of action and calmness, achieved through tonal variation and layered surfaces. Gravity plays a significant role in her style. By studying the viscosity and density of pigments, she allows them to shift, pool and settle in ways which suggest meticulous plans and yet, follow the whims of the medium.
Phosphorescent elements and metallic accents further animate the canvas, creating a dialogue between darkness and light. Gold flecks recur throughout the series, signaling prosperity and hope against restrained black-and-white grounds. The contrast reinforces her thematic pursuit: beauty emerges not from erasure but from endurance.
Wong entered the Philippine art scene in 2017 and quickly distinguished herself in competitive arenas. She placed second at the GSIS National Art Competition in 2019. She later won the Robinsons Land National Art Competition, further establishing her place among contemporary abstract practitioners.
The abstract artist has previously conducted solo exhibits such as Luminesence (2019), Chasing the Sun (2021), Puddles of Sunshine (2024), and When Everything Is Possible (2025). She has likewise been featured in prestigious galleries to include the Art Lounge Manila, Galerie Francesca, Altro Mondo and Arte Bettina.
In Creases, her dual identity becomes especially palpable. The canvases feel at once organic and analytical, spontaneous and deliberate — yet governed by invisible laws. Science informs the stream of materials, while art gives emotional contour to their strokes. The result is a series of works that resist simple interpretation and reward sustained observance.
Of Art and Wine: Creases is curated by Nes Jardin, a consultant for SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation and the brainchild behind its lauded art programs, which are invaluable fields for both neophytes and experts alike.
Creases will run from 24 March to 23 May at Gallery C, Conrad Manila.