22 Israel OFWs return via Egypt

Upon arrival, the returning workers were greeted by officials from OWWA and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), as well as representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Government agencies said reintegration support is ready for the returnees, including skills training through TESDA, access to government-to-government overseas employment programs, and livelihood, medical, and other assistance to ease their transition back home.

Meanwhile, another batch of 15 OFWs from Lebanon arrived home safely aboard Qatar Airways Flight QR 932. The group arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Saturday afternoon.

Reintegration fairs rolled out

The Department of Education (DepEd), in coordination with the DMW, has intensified its reintegration assistance for OFW teachers through nationwide job and services fairs to facilitate their return to the Philippine public education system.

The initiative was carried out through the Bayanihan Para sa Balikbayang Manggagawa National Reintegration Network (NRN) Fairs, which provided returning licensed educators and their families access to employment pathways, government assistance, and education-related services.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said that assistance mechanisms will support returning educators during the transition.

“Through this program, we will not leave you to face the challenges of your return alone,” he said.

The NRN fairs were launched in Tacloban City by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Secretary Angara as part of a broader government response to assist OFWs affected by geopolitical tensions, including developments in the Middle East.

DepEd data showed strong participation in the “Sa ‘Pinas, Ikaw ang Ma’am at Sir” help desk, where returning educators inquired about pathways to enter or re-enter public school service.

At least 70 repatriated OFWs in Cebu Province also joined the reintegration program on Sunday, organized by the Cebu government and the Department of Migrant Workers in Central Visayas (DMW-7).

DMW Undersecretary Bernard Olalia said the reintegration aims to support returning OFWs in rebuilding their lives through employment opportunities, livelihood programs, and access to essential government services.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro told DAILY TRIBUNE that the provincial government will provide livelihood and educational assistance, through the scholarship program, to the families of returning OFWs.