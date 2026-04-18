Your next getaway begins with the way you spend

A summer escape often begins as a quiet thought, something tucked between long workdays and everyday expenses. The idea of finally stepping away, even briefly, carries a sense of reward that many Filipinos work hard to earn. Yet with rising costs of daily necessities, spending can feel less like a celebration and more like a careful decision.

Still, the way one spends can shape the experience itself. With the support of trusted financial institutions like UnionBank, everyday purchases can take on a different meaning, turning routine expenses into something that gives back.

Choosing the right credit card plays an important role in this journey. It is no longer just about limits or fees, but about whether a card reflects how a person lives. For those who focus on essentials such as bills and groceries, cashback cards offer practical savings that ease the weight of regular spending. For others who find joy in shopping or dining, rewards cards provide points that extend the experience beyond a single purchase.

Then there are those who look beyond the familiar, drawn to destinations that promise new stories. For them, travel becomes both a goal and a reward. Cards like the UnionBank Miles+ Visa Signature and UnionBank Miles+ World Mastercard open doors to that possibility. Every P30 spent earns one UB mile with no expiration, quietly building toward future journeys through convertible frequent flyer programs or as credits for upcoming purchases.

Experience that extends beyond miles

Cardholders can gain access to privileges that accompany each trip, including a DragonPass membership with two complimentary lounge visits each year, travel insurance when tickets are charged to the card, and a 30-day purchase protection program.

For new cardholders, the path begins with an early reward. Those who meet a minimum spend of P40,000 within the first 60 days from approval receive 30,000 UB miles as a welcome bonus, a head start toward that long-awaited getaway.

In many ways, the journey to a summer destination does not begin at the airport. It starts with everyday choices, with how one uses what has been earned. When spending aligns with lifestyle, it becomes less about letting go and more about moving forward.

And perhaps the next time a purchase is made, it can carry a better promise to owning your future. Not just of what is gained in the moment, but of where it might lead next.