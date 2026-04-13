GameZone draws thousands with interactive displays

During a featured intermission, GameZone launched its own pyromusical display set to EDM music. The show prominently featured the brand’s logo and a voiceover from brand ambassador Vice Ganda, who teased an upcoming “GameZone Tour” and other surprises in the weeks ahead.

The event served as a high-profile platform for GameZone’s growing roster of ambassadors. The brand recently announced Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao as its newest representative, marked by a “Pacmask invasion” at the event’s interactive booth.

Influencers Stella Salle, Seyrah Gaming, Yolove and Frincess were also in attendance, joining fans at the Sky Garden and bayfront viewing areas.

DigiPlus Interactive Corp., GameZone’s parent company, hosted a high-energy activation booth each Saturday throughout the competition’s run. The booth featured a second-floor viewing deck for VIP guests and a dedicated area for brand ambassador Noel Dela Cruz, who hosted a special date night for a contest winner.

To drive digital engagement, the brand launched a social media challenge for participants 21 and older.

Attendees who completed a “mirror selfie challenge” and posted to authentic accounts using the hashtags #GamePyromusical2026 and #RealPlayerRealGame received macro lenses and gift certificates. Those who posted on TikTok were eligible to win prizes ranging from cash to new iPhones.

Company officials said the sponsorship was designed to embody the brand’s “Real Player Real Game” slogan while maximizing visibility at one of the country’s most-attended public spectacles.