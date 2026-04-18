Sticking point

The mental and physical fatigue from tutoring have taken their toll on Xiao and she started to lose a lot of hair.

“There are three bald patches on my head. The biggest one is of the size of a palm,” she told SCMP.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old Mexican TikToker’s nose piercing piece went missing but she could not recall how it got lost.

Monica Deyanira Cabrera Barajas soon suffered a persistent cough that lasted a month so she consulted a doctor.

The pulmonologist found out both what was causing Barajas’ cough and where her missing nose accessory went. The small metal ball was inside her lung, irritating it and causing her to cough.

She realized that the nose accessory had fallen off while she was sleeping, Fox News reports. It went up her nose and through her trachea to get inside her lung, close to the aorta.

The doctor conducted an emergency extraction lasting more than an hour to remove the metal ball before it could cause further harm.

If the metal had punctured her lung or heart before doctors discovered it, Deyanira said she likely would have died from a collapsed lung or perforated aorta, according to Fox News.

After the life-threatening procedure was safely done, Barajas quit using body piercings.