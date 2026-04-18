SPD arrests 39

Manhunt operations resulted in the arrest of eight wanted persons, including one top most wanted individual, two most wanted persons, and five other wanted individuals.

Anti-illegal gambling operations led to 16 arrests in six operations, with P4,406 in bet money confiscated.

In a separate operation, one individual was arrested and one firearm was seized in the campaign against loose firearms.

Police also recorded 1,962 violators of local ordinances, with total fines reaching P521,350.