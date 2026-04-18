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SPD arrests 39

SPD arrests 39
PHOTO courtesy of SPD/FB
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The Southern Police District (SPD) recorded 39 arrests in a series of law enforcement operations conducted Friday and Saturday across its jurisdiction.

In anti-drug operations, authorities seized 82.57 grams of shabu and 1 gram of marijuana kush, with an estimated value of P561,596, leading to the arrest of 14 suspects.

SPD arrests 39
Aggressive SPD operations yield 39 arrests

Manhunt operations resulted in the arrest of eight wanted persons, including one top most wanted individual, two most wanted persons, and five other wanted individuals.

Anti-illegal gambling operations led to 16 arrests in six operations, with P4,406 in bet money confiscated.

In a separate operation, one individual was arrested and one firearm was seized in the campaign against loose firearms.

Police also recorded 1,962 violators of local ordinances, with total fines reaching P521,350.

SPD arrests
anti drug operations
illegal gambling PH

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