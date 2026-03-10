Ilonggo culture, heritage, advanced by SM Hotels via UNESCO

SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation (SMHCC) is reinforcing its commitment to championing regional pride and progress by celebrating Iloilo’s rich cultural and culinary legacy through Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo.

As the Philippines’ first UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, Iloilo continues to gain national and international momentum as it takes center stage through two landmark initiatives: the launch of the “Beyond the Plate” program and the “Kusina de Ilonggo: Mga Panubli Nga Sabor.” These efforts reflect SM Hotels’ broader vision of driving innovation while championing local identity among its properties across the region.