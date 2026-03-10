SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Ilonggo culture, heritage, advanced by SM Hotels via UNESCO

SEAMLESSLY connected to SM City Iloilo, Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo serves as a gateway to the city's vibrant cultural and culinary scene, where heritage, hospitality and innovation converge.
SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation (SMHCC) is reinforcing its commitment to championing regional pride and progress by celebrating Iloilo’s rich cultural and culinary legacy through Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo.

As the Philippines’ first UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, Iloilo continues to gain national and international momentum as it takes center stage through two landmark initiatives: the launch of the “Beyond the Plate” program and the “Kusina de Ilonggo: Mga Panubli Nga Sabor.” These efforts reflect SM Hotels’ broader vision of driving innovation while championing local identity among its properties across the region.

A tourism partner

“At SM Hotels, our success grows with the communities we serve,” said SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation vice president for Quality and Sustainability Leah Magallanes. “Through Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo, we proudly stand as a tourism partner in celebrating heritage, empowering local talent, and opening doors to authentic Filipino experiences.”

