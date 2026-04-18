SB19 calls for kindness amid fandom clashes

“Personally, I think we really can’t control kung ano talaga yung mga sinasabi nila kasi yung iba nila d’yan trip na lang gusto na lang talaga. Pero what I can say is spread love na lang ganon and appreciate na lang sa music, or kahit hindi mo ma-appreciate, wala na lang sanang masamang sasabihin. Ganun nalang,” he shared.

Ken underscored how words, often casually thrown online, can leave lasting impact.

“Kasi sobrang matalas yung dila kasi pag nagbitaw ng salita. So nakakasakit talaga siya. And you know, I just believe na the world will be a better place to live in pag kindness yung nangingibabaw sa lahat,” he added.

Fellow member Josh echoed the sentiment, highlighting the group’s consistent effort to guide their fanbase, A’TIN, toward more mindful engagement—even in moments of disagreement.

“Lagi naman kami din kahit po mag-remind and all, naniniwala naman po kami na yung A’TINs nasa tamang pag-iisip. But of course, hindi naman natin maiiwasan minsan maging emotional or minsan iba-iba po yung tao eh. So, gusto lang po natin na syempre as much as possible kung meron silang mga (sasabihin) medyo harmless and baka pwedeng daanin sa mga mas healthy debate kaysa sa away talaga,” he said.

He also emphasized the importance of accountability and education in shaping online spaces.

“Gaya nga po ng sabi ni Ken, spread love and we should always try to think of what people would feel kung anong bibitawan natin na mabibigat. And of course, it’s okay to educate people. Okay din yung tamang pamamaraan,” Josh added.

Despite the challenges that come with rising fame, SB19 remains focused on what truly matters: their music and the community that supports it. Fans are now gearing up for the group’s highly anticipated “Wakas at Simula” concert at the SMDC Festival Grounds—poised to be their biggest live production yet and the culminating chapter of their ongoing tour.

Adding to the excitement, BE:FIRST—who previously teamed up with SB19 for the track “Toyfriend”—is set to join the lineup, signaling not just a celebration of music, but a powerful display of unity across borders.

In an era often defined by division, SB19 is making a quiet but firm stand: choose kindness, amplify respect, and let the music speak louder than the noise.