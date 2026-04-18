Rusedski praises eala’s game

For now, the 20-year-old Eala will be setting her sights on the Madrid Open, which starts on Monday in Spain.

The Rafael Nadal Academy graduate will also join the Italian Open, which starts on 5 May, and her run there will determine if she will compete in Parma or not.

Former British No. 1 Greg Rusedski said Eala will only continue to get better as she is also training with world No. 3 Iga Swiatek of Poland.

“For me, I’m always optimistic about her. I always think she’s challenging herself,” Rusedski said.

“She has a great team of people around her. She’s fully committed, and she’s got great support.”