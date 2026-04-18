Porac suspends Mancatian Bridge closure, light vehicles allowed until 30 April

In a letter made by Acting Mayor Trisha Angelie "Jen" Capil, it stated that a status quo is maintained for the current state of the Mancatian Bridge until April 30, 2026, while the DPWH continues its technical evaluation of the said infrastructure.

DPWH first recommended the suspension of the EO, allowing various vehicles to pass through as long as the weight is within the capacity of the bridge, with heavy traffic regulation to ensure the safety of motorists.

The said suspension was agreed upon during a meeting led by Vice Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda, along with LGU officials of Porac, agency officials, and stakeholders.

This step aims to balance public safety with the smooth flow of transportation and services in the province.

Mancatian Bridge is a key 269-meter infrastructure in Porac, Pampanga, spanning the Pasig-Potrero River. It serves as a vital link for the province but is frequently threatened by volcanic lahar flows and flooding from the slopes of Mt. Pinatubo.

As of April 2026, the bridge has strictly limited access for heavy vehicles due to structural safety concerns.

Currently, Class 1 and 2 vehicles are generally permitted under regulated flow, while heavier trucks are restricted to protect the bridge's vulnerable foundation.