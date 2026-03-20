Pampanga bypass road opens after six years

In January, Dizon inspected the Sta. Ines-Atlu Bola Bypass Road and was dismayed over the delays of the completion of the 60-meter part of the road.

"Hindi tayo dito para magcelebrate o maging masaya. In fact, dapat nga mag-sorry tayo sa mga kababayan natin na ganito katagal na hindi natapos ‘to eh. Pero finally, sa tulong ng LGU, sa tulong ng NLEX, ng private sector, wala pang dalawang buwan natapos na nila ‘to, kasama ng DPWH. Minsan talaga konting malasakit lang sa tao [ang kailangan]," Secretary Dizon said.

The 1.2-kilometer road was completed after a six-year delay caused by right-of-way issues and funding constraints.

The road onnects the NLEX Sta. Ines Exit directly to Barangays Mangalit and Atlu-Bola in Mabalacat City.

It is designed to decongest heavy traffic along MacArthur Highway, specifically in the areas of Barangay Dau and Barangay Poblacion.

While the project was stalled for six years, it was fast-tracked and completed in just 35 to 60 days following an inspection by Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon in early 2026.