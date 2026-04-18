Police probe NLEX stoning incident

In a statement, PRO3 Regional Director PBGEN Jess B. Mendez said concerned units have been ordered to review CCTV footage and gather evidence to identify those responsible, while also checking possible links to similar incidents in the area.

“Our investigators are leaving no stone unturned to determine if these were deliberate acts or isolated cases. At the same time, we are securing all vulnerable areas to ensure the safety of the traveling public,” Mendez said.

Police visibility and patrols have been intensified along major overpasses, particularly during peak hours and nighttime. Coordination with expressway management and local government units has also been strengthened to prevent similar incidents.

Authorities noted that similar stoning incidents have been reported in the past, raising concerns over recurring threats to motorists along major expressways.

Mendez urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities by providing information that could help in identifying and apprehending the perpetrators, stressing the importance of community support in resolving the case swiftly.