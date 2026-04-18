Probe launched, security tightened over NLEX stoning Incidents

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) has launched a thorough investigation into the reported stoning incident along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) that endangered the lives of motorists recently.

Based on reports, a vehicle owned by Z Ace Valenzuela was hit by a welded steel bar while traversing the southbound lane near San Simon exit on 13 April. Motorists have expressed concern, prompting authorities to treat the matter with urgency as it poses a serious threat to public safety.

In a statement, Regional Director PBGEN Jess B Mendez said that concerned units have been directed to review CCTV footage and gather evidence to identify the perpetrators, while also checking possible links to similar incidents.

“Our investigators are leaving no stone unturned to determine if these were deliberate acts or isolated cases. At the same time, we are securing all vulnerable areas to ensure the safety of the traveling public,” PBGEN Mendez stated.

Police visibility and patrols have also been intensified along major overpasses, especially during peak hours and nighttime, while coordination with expressway management and local government units has been strengthened.

It can be noted that similar incidents of stoning have been recorded in the past.

Mendez urged residents and the community to extend their full support and cooperation to help authorities in verifying facts and swiftly resolving these cases.