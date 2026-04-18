PBBM hits stride: Run, reform, romance

Marcos signed Executive Order 114 on 16 April suspending the excise tax on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and kerosene for three months, following the recommendations of the Development Budget Coordination Committee.

President Marcos last month signed Republic Act 12316 which authorizes him to temporarily suspend or reduce the fuel excise tax for up to three months, extendable to one year, when Dubai crude oil prices exceed a specified threshold.

He also signed Executive Order 110 on 24 March, declaring a state of national energy emergency amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The order empowers the President to act in cases of critically low energy supply or imminent disruption, including implementing fuel allocation and conservation measures.

EO 110 likewise adopts the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food and Transport (UPLIFT) as the coordinated whole-of-government response framework.

14 April

Aid parity

The President convened Cabinet secretaries who are members of the UPLIFT committee and mandated them to ensure the equal distribution of aid to all those affected by the surging oil prices.

The President also ordered the committee to consider long term solutions to address problems, especially those concerning the country’s fuel and oil supply.

Among the items discussed and implemented on Tuesday was the P10-per-liter fuel subsidy for public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers.

April 15

Homecoming for heroes

President Marcos on Wednesday officially launched the nationwide expansion of reintegration services to bring displaced overseas Filipino workers back into the local workforce at the Leyte National High School gymnasium in Tacloban City.

Marcos highlighted the “Balik Turo: A Hero’s Journey Home” initiative, a featured segment of the whole-of-government Bayanihan para sa Balikbayang Manggagawa National Reintegration Network (NRN) regional fairs held at DepEd venues across the country.

The “Balik Turo” program featured teachers from the “Sa Pinas Ikaw ang Ma’am at Sir” (SPIMS) program, who shared moving testimonials about their successful transition from overseas employment to positions in public schools.

The educators highlighted how the streamlined SPIMS application process eased their anxieties and allowed them to continue their teaching vocation in their communities.

Ensure economic security

President Marcos ordered government agencies to prioritize and ensure the safety and economic security of over 5,000 OFWs and their dependents recently repatriated from high-risk regions in the Middle East.

The Department of Education is providing essential services, including a dedicated help desk and onsite registration for accreditation and equivalency (A&E) tests, during the week-long NRN regional fairs.

OFWs can also access the Philippine Educational Placement Test registration and the Senior High School voucher program to ensure uninterrupted schooling for their children.

The DepEd, through the Teacher Education Council, offers scholarships in priority programs and sponsorships for board exam review classes and professional licensing fees to support professional growth.

Oban named NSA

Back in Malacañang, the President appointed former Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Eduardo Oban Jr. the new National Security Adviser (NSA), after Secretary Eduardo Año retired effective 16 April.

April 16

Bigger battle vs hunger

President Marcos expressed optimism about eradicating hunger in the country as he led a rice distribution initiative in partnership with the city government of Manila.

Speaking at the Biyayang Bigas para sa Maynila program at SM City Manila. Marcos said the program is part of his vision to see Filipinos freed from hunger during his term.

The government can’t control oil prices but can implement measures to mitigate the increase in food prices, the Chief Executive said.

The Biyayang Bigas program is implemented in cooperation with local government units to expedite the grant of assistance by eliminating the circuitous national-level process.

Under the program, 80,000 beneficiaries in the City of Manila will receive 10 kilos of rice six times in one year.

April 17

Veggies buying spree

President Marcos purchased nearly 12 tons of agricultural products from the La Trinidad Vegetable Trading Post and the Benguet Agri-Pinoy Trading Center (BAPTC) in Benguet to support local farmers affected by rising fuel costs.

The Department of Agriculture said the vegetables will be delivered to underserved communities in Navotas, Caloocan, Malabon, Manila, Pasay and Quezon City, as well as government institutions such as the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology and the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Walang Gutom Centers, and some orphanages.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the DA through the Food Terminal Inc. also procured agricultural products to reinforce the President’s initiative. To further assist the farmers, Laurel said the President approved BAPTC’s request to establish a vegetable processing center in the area.

Work doubles as intimacy

As he ended the week, the President bought a bouquet of flowers and presented it to First Lady Araneta Marcos as they celebrated their 33rd anniversary.

The First Family celebrated the anniversary in Baguio City where President Marcos cooked dinner for his family.