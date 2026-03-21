Chief Executive steers country through storm

Throughout the week, he highlighted coordinated efforts among agencies to cushion consumers from volatility, including targeted subsidies.

The week concluded with the President’s message to the Muslim community for Eid al-Fitr, in which he called for unity and resilience, framing price and supply stability as central to the national well-being.

16 March

Learning offensive in Cebu

On Monday, Marcos led the turnover of the Learning Continuity Space (LCS) in Cebu as part of the government initiative to support learning continuity following the devastating September 2025 earthquake in the province.

He was joined by Education Secretary Sonny Angara who inspected the LCS at the Marcelo B. Fernan-Polambato Elementary School in Bogo City.

Each modular classroom, costing approximately P1.65 million, can accommodate 40 students and was built using durable steel. They are equipped with a solar power supply, an internet connection, and a comfort room in every unit.

The President also led the rollout of the YAKAP at the Kalinga Caravan during the visit.

Tourism boost via expos

Mr. Marcos led the inauguration of the Mactan Expo Center in Lapu-lapu City, highlighting its role in strengthening the country’s tourism and meetings industry.

Capping his Cebu engagements, the President inspected the just completed Bagong Pilipinas Studios Visayas, a landmark initiative aimed at bringing government communication closer to the people and reinforcing his administration’s commitment to transparent governance and inclusive development.

17 March

Transport subsidies rolled out

Back in Manila, President Marcos on Tuesday oversaw the distribution of P5,000 in cash relief assistance to tricycle drivers and operators in Sta. Mesa, part of the government’s effort to cushion the impact of rising fuel prices caused by tensions in the Middle East.

The first batch of 550 tricycle drivers in District 4 received the assistance in the morning while in the afternoon 551 drivers in District 6 got theirs.

Afterwards, he led the oath-taking of the newly elected officers of the Association of Women Legislators Foundation Inc. of the 20th Congress in Malacañang.

18 March

Public fears soothed

The Chief Executive led a joint price and supply monitoring by the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Trade and Industry in San Juan City, assuring consumers that prices remain stable and supplies are adequate amid the global uncertainties.

The President, with Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel and Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina Roque, engaged with vendors and market stakeholders to gain insights on price trends and supply availability.

New roles for old hands

Back in Malacañang, the President swore in former Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco as the new Presidential Adviser for Sustainable and Resilient Communities, and expressed his confidence that under Frasco’s leadership, the SRC will foster stronger collaborations with local government units across the country.

Also, the President brought back former Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga as Special Envoy for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management.

He expressed appreciation for Yulo-Loyzaga’s acceptance of the job, citing her extensive expertise in disaster resilience management.

PSAC tackles oil crisis

The President met with members of the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) to discuss measures to mitigate the impact of the oil price fluctuations on the air transport sector.

The meeting aimed to identify ways to manage and implement measures to mitigate the immediate impact of rising fuel costs, including those affecting air transport, and to ensure affordability, operational stability, and minimal disruption to mobility and supply chains.

19 March

Classroom shortage solution

President Marcos inspected newly installed prefabricated classrooms at Mariveles National High School-Alasasin Annex in Mariveles, Bataan, showcasing the DepEd’s push to accelerate the delivery of learning spaces through modular technology, which significantly shortens construction time compared to conventional buildings.

Through the support of First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and the Next Gen Foundation, the modular classrooms were completed in less than two weeks and were ready to accommodate 1,031 learners —demonstrating how prefabricated structures can quickly respond to urgent infrastructure gaps.

Army must always be ready

The Commander-in-Chief joined the celebration of the Philippine Army’s 129th anniversary in Fort Andres Bonifacio, Taguig City, where he urged members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to remain responsive, active, and ready to safeguard the country amid internal security concerns.

Mr. Marcos reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to modernizing the AFP and strengthening peace-building initiatives at the grassroots level.

He noted that the Department of National Defense and the AFP continue to monitor developments to sustain progress in addressing internal security concerns.

Bhutan leader honored

The President welcomed Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay to Malacañang, marking the first-ever visit of a Bhutanese leader to the official residence of Philippine presidents.

At the meeting, Marcos apprised Tobgay of Philippine government efforts to organize representation for non-resident ambassadors in the country to further enhance the two countries’ ties.

20 March

Canned goods’ prices stay

The Century Pacific Food Inc. storage plant in Calamba City, Laguna welcomed the President who assured that the supply of sardines, among other staple canned goods, remains ample.

Marcos maintained that Filipinos need not worry about the food supply because there are sufficient stocks. He thanked the private sector, particularly food manufacturers, for maintaining their prices for one month, with some up to 60 days.

21 Saturday

In solidarity

Capping the week was President Marcos’ message to the Muslim community which celebrated Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a video message, Marcos joined Muslim Filipinos in celebrating what he described as a “solemn and joyous” occasion, recognizing Ramadan as a period of prayer, fasting, reflection and generosity.

The Chief Executive also stressed that the discipline and sacrifice observed during the sacred month should not end with the breaking of the fast, but continue to guide individuals and communities.