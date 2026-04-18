NAIA passenger yields cannabis oil

Due to a suspicious image, the passenger’s backpack was subjected to manual inspection, where a disposable vape cartridge was found.

A K9 unit from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) gave a positive alert, indicating the presence of illegal drugs, particularly cannabis oil.

A confirmatory test using a portable spectrometer showed the substance to be suspected “tsongke” oil.

Authorities seized about 5 milliliters of the substance, with an estimated value of P3,000.

The confiscated items will undergo further examination by PDEA as charges are being prepared against the suspect.