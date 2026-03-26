BOC intercepts P102-M shabu at NAIA 3

During inspection, authorities discovered approximately 15,024 grams of shabu concealed within two boxes declared as chopping boards, with an estimated standard value of P102,163,200.

Following the discovery, the passenger was immediately apprehended and turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, together with the confiscated illegal substances, for inquest proceedings.

Charges are being prepared for violations of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Republic Act No. 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno reaffirmed the agency's intensified border protection efforts, emphasizing its firm commitment to preventing the entry of illegal drugs into the country.

Nepomuceno underscored that the agency remains resolute in strengthening intelligence-driven operations and inter-agency coordination to safeguard the nation’s borders and protect the Filipino people from the dangers of illegal narcotics.