Cebu rises as key transfer point

The company said it is expanding domestic air connectivity across its portfolio to improve passenger access nationwide.

Among these gateways, MCIA has emerged as a strategic hub for domestic travel, offering exclusive routes and more efficient connections to the country’s top cities and island destinations.

“MCIA is fast becoming the Philippines’ most efficient and accessible transfer hub. Through our growing network and strong airline partnerships, we are making it easier for travelers to connect across the archipelago while delivering a seamless, world-class airport experience that reflects Filipino hospitality,” AIC vice president and head of airports Rafael M. Aboitiz said.

Preferred transit point

With increasing flight frequencies and stronger airline partnerships, Cebu is positioning itself as a preferred transfer point for travelers.

AirAsia Philippines has expanded its Cebu hub operations, adding more domestic and international routes. Passengers can now fly directly from Cebu to Davao, Iloilo, and Caticlan, with improved schedules. Early morning flights to Iloilo between 6:30 a.m. and 7:55 a.m. offer flexibility, while afternoon departures to Caticlan from 4:05 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. provide convenient access to Boracay. The airline has also increased Cebu-Davao flights to 18 weekly services.

Cebu Pacific is likewise expanding its network from Cebu, with direct flights to destinations such as El Nido, Siargao, and Coron, as well as more than 24 other domestic destinations.

Starting 29 March, the airline will add 33 weekly flights from MCIA to meet peak summer demand, increasing access to Bacolod, Boracay (via Caticlan), Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Clark, Dumaguete, Iloilo, Tacloban and El Nido. By mid-June, weekly flights are expected to reach up to 23 to Butuan and 17 to Bacolod. Cebu Pacific currently operates 31 direct routes from Cebu, covering 35 domestic destinations.