MASADA presses Marcos for update on Zaldy Co arrest report

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The Masa Sara Duterte Alliance (MASADA) on Sunday called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to provide an update and clarify reports that former Rep. Zaldy Co was arrested in the Czech Republic for alleged lack of travel documents.

MASADA chairman Benito Ranque made the appeal during a gathering in Tandag, Surigao del Sur, saying the public is awaiting confirmation following earlier statements that Co could return to the Philippines within two to three weeks, as relayed by Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla.