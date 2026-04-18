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MASADA presses Marcos for update on Zaldy Co arrest report

MASADA presses Marcos for update on Zaldy Co arrest report
PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of PHILIPPINE NEWS AGENCY
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CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The Masa Sara Duterte Alliance (MASADA) on Sunday called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to provide an update and clarify reports that former Rep. Zaldy Co was arrested in the Czech Republic for alleged lack of travel documents.

MASADA chairman Benito Ranque made the appeal during a gathering in Tandag, Surigao del Sur, saying the public is awaiting confirmation following earlier statements that Co could return to the Philippines within two to three weeks, as relayed by Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

MASADA presses Marcos for update on Zaldy Co arrest report
Roque calls reports of Co’s Prague arrest 'fake news'

Ranque said the reported arrest generated headlines but has yet to be followed by official updates from Malacañang or the Philippine Embassy in Prague.

He also cited statements by former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, who claimed that no Filipino had been arrested in the Czech Republic and described the earlier announcement as “fake news.”

MASADA presses Marcos for update on Zaldy Co arrest report
Skepticism swirls over Prague

Ranque said that if no clarification is issued, the report should be formally flagged through the government’s mechanisms against disinformation, including platforms managed by mainstream media and the Presidential Communications Office.

MASADA
Zaldy Co
Marcos Jr.

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