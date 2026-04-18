Manila court orders police to ease restrictions at Tondo cockpit arena

The Bienes De Manila had sought the injunction as part of a civil suit for damages, alleging that authorities effectively shut down the arena after the raid and continued to limit access to the premises.

According to the company, the prolonged closure has displaced nearly 200 employees and discouraged patrons from returning due to fears of arrest.

It also warned that continued non-operation could jeopardize its ability to comply with the franchise granted by the Manila city government.

In granting the provisional relief, the court found that the police presence and imposed restrictions constituted “a continuing interference” with the firm’s possessory rights.

“The Court finds that the continued presence of defendants at the premises, coupled with the restrictions imposed on plaintiff’s access and use thereof, constitutes a continuing interference with plaintiff’s possessory rights,” the order stated.

The RTC said the injunction was necessary to prevent irreparable injury, noting that prolonged closure could result in substantial financial losses, damage to goodwill, disruption of workers’ livelihoods, and potential non-compliance with regulatory obligations.

However, the court clarified that its order is limited in scope.

It does not grant the company’s request for full restoration of possession, control, and unimpeded operations of the cockpit arena, nor does it order the complete removal of police personnel from the site.

Such relief, the court said, would effectively preempt the final resolution of the main case, which remains pending.