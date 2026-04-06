Coliseo de Manila staff cries foul over continued closure

The closure comes as the country faces a financial crunch due to rising oil prices.

The employees likened their situation to a forced “penitensya,” or Holy Week penance.

“This is our only source of livelihood,” said one worker who requested anonymity. “Our families are going hungry. We are suffering more than those who do voluntary penance because we have no choice and no way to buy food.”

The CIDG-NCR reportedly raided the establishment before Holy Week. While the facility remains under heavy police guard, workers said they are confused as to why the building remains closed while legal issues are pending in court.

Some employees questioned the police’s motives, noting that CIDG personnel on-site claimed they were monitoring computers to secure evidence.

The workers argued that if illegal activity or online cockfighting had been proven, authorities should have seized the equipment and vacated the premises rather than keeping the entire building off-limits.

Also, the financial strain has been particularly difficult for employees with children graduating from school this month, as they are now unable to cover graduation expenses.

The CIDG has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the continued guard at the arena, with officers on-site deferring to their superiors for comment.

In a recent press conference, Carl Jon P. Mucho, legal counsel for the cockpit arena from Chavez Miranda Aseoche Law Offices, characterized the raid as illegal. Mucho alleged that no search or cyber warrant was presented during the operation.

“There was no online betting system and no illegal gambling activity in our cockpit. That has not been proven because it does not exist,” Mucho said.

He added that the computers mentioned by police were part of standard operations within the cockpit and not used for illegal online gambling.

While Mucho said the management is open to cooperating with investigators, he stressed that the lack of a warrant remains a serious legal issue that will be addressed in the proper forum.