Mancatian Bridge closure suspended

PAMPANGA — The local government has suspended the planned closure of the Mancatian Bridge, a key transport link in the province, allowing continuous traffic flow until 30 April.
The suspension of Executive Order (EO) 082-2026 was issued by the local government upon the recommendation of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Pampanga 2nd District Engineering Office.
In a letter from Acting Mayor Trisha Angelie “Jen” Capil, a status quo was ordered for the current condition of the Mancatian Bridge while DPWH continues its technical evaluation of the structure.
DPWH had earlier recommended the suspension of the EO, allowing vehicles to pass provided they remain within the bridge’s load capacity, while maintaining strict traffic regulation to ensure motorist safety.
The decision was reached during a meeting led by Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, together with officials from the local government of Porac, national agencies, and stakeholders.
Authorities said the move seeks to balance public safety concerns with the need to maintain the smooth flow of goods and services across the province.
The 269-meter Mancatian Bridge, which spans the Pasig-Potrero River, is a critical infrastructure in Porac but remains vulnerable to lahar flows and flooding from Mount Pinatubo’s slopes.