Mancatian Bridge closure suspended

In a letter from Acting Mayor Trisha Angelie “Jen” Capil, a status quo was ordered for the current condition of the Mancatian Bridge while DPWH continues its technical evaluation of the structure.

DPWH had earlier recommended the suspension of the EO, allowing vehicles to pass provided they remain within the bridge’s load capacity, while maintaining strict traffic regulation to ensure motorist safety.

The decision was reached during a meeting led by Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, together with officials from the local government of Porac, national agencies, and stakeholders.

Authorities said the move seeks to balance public safety concerns with the need to maintain the smooth flow of goods and services across the province.

The 269-meter Mancatian Bridge, which spans the Pasig-Potrero River, is a critical infrastructure in Porac but remains vulnerable to lahar flows and flooding from Mount Pinatubo’s slopes.