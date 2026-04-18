Kuya Kim Atienza says grief led him to deeper sense of purpose

“I’m very alert sa mga ganyan after Emman’s death. Sometimes kasi your worst can kill. But they can also save. Maraming mga batang may mental illness na gusto lang nilang marinig, eh. Hindi mo alam baka ‘yun na ang huling pahiwatig.”

For Atienza, the digital space is no longer just a platform—it has become a frontline. He actively watches for cries for help, often responding with the simplest gestures of care.

“I’m very alert online sa mga [nagsasabi] na, ‘Pagod na ako, ayaw ko nang mabuhay.’ As a celebrity, I understand how one small word can actually save a life. ‘Kamusta ka na? Okay ka lang?’ Ganoon lang. Madalas ako na nagko-comment ng ganyan.”

“A little kindness goes a long way.”

That belief was put into action when he met the netizen in person, guiding him toward professional help and offering life advice—an experience that reinforced how people perceive him.

“I guess they see me as a safe place, and there is a need for someone who is safe to express themselves, which they most likely see in me. It is an honor, but it also carries significant responsibility.”

The weight of that responsibility is something he does not take lightly.

“Grabe ang need [ng kabataan]. It goes to show that online comments can kill and can save lives.”

When asked whether this growing role has become a mission, his answer was simple yet profound: “I think so. Ibinigay sa akin ng Panginoon.”

Grief as a Turning Point

At the heart of Atienza’s renewed purpose is grief—raw, unrelenting, and transformative. The loss of his daughter continues to shape how he sees the world and how he chooses to respond to it.

“It never goes away. A lot of people think that grief is linear. That given time, you will heal. No. You will never heal. Especially death of a child. You never will heal.”

“But what happens is, the grief is a gauze. This is my love for Emman. But it’s love unrealized. How can I love her? She’s gone. Grief can change you in a worse way, or it can change you to a better way.”

“If I turn worse and I turn bitter, then my Emman becomes an ambassador of evil. Di ba? But if I’m a little kind and I’m better after what happened to Emman, that makes my Emman an ambassador of good.”

In these words, Atienza reframes grief not as something to overcome, but as something to carry—with intention.

He admits that the pain still surfaces in waves, often leaving him on the brink of tears.

“Gusto ko ngang maiyak ako. Kapag umiyak ako, hindi na ako iiyak sa ibang araw. I talk about it para masanay and at the same time makakaapekto pa ng ibang tao sa magandang paraan.”

A Parallel Commitment to Wellness

Even as he navigates this deeply personal journey, Atienza continues to expand his advocacy in the public sphere. His long-standing partnership with Santé International —now entering its 15th year—reflects the same values he upholds: trust, service, and impact.

“For 15 years, Santé has been part of my life and advocacy,” he shares. “I’m truly grateful for the trust, the friendship, and the shared purpose we’ve built through the years. Masaya ako na mas mapapalawak pa natin ito by reaching more people, helping more lives, and inspiring more Filipinos to choose wellness every day.”

For Joey Marcelo , the partnership’s longevity speaks volumes.

“We are incredibly grateful to still have Kuya Kim with us after all these years. His authenticity and passion have helped shape Santé into what it is today. To our community and the Filipino public, maraming salamat for your continued trust and support. Together, we move forward into an even stronger, more impactful future.”

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Turning Visibility Into Responsibility

In a rapidly shifting digital landscape, where influence can be fleeting, Atienza’s approach stands out for its grounded sincerity. He is not just using his platform to inform—but to listen, to respond, and to protect.

What began as a viral moment has evolved into something far more meaningful: a quiet, consistent effort to reach those who feel unseen.

For Kuya Kim, the mission is clear. Every message answered, every word offered, carries the possibility of saving a life—and honoring one he lost.