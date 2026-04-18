PBBM urged to save 3 detained seafarers in Algeria

“We firmly believe that it is the perfect time for the Philippine government to have a diplomatic appeal to the Algerian government. We are asking for a formal letter from President Marcos Jr. to be sent to Algeria, appealing for a fair trial, and for their release as they are innocent and just victims of criminalization,” said ‘Marie’, one of the wives who faced members of the media in a press conference on Saturday in Rizal Park Hotel, Manila.

In February 2026, the Algerian court issued a penalty of 10 years imprisonment to the detained Filipinos, a reduced sentence from the supposed 15 years.

Despite the outcome, both the Eastern Mediterranean Maritime Limited, Greece-based Principal, and the Eastern Mediterranean Manning Agency, the local manning agent in the Philippines of the said crew, and their families firmly believe that the seafarers are innocent and have been wrongfully accused without any evidence whatsoever.

They asserted that the seafarers were simply performing their duties onboard and were not involved in the alleged offense.

The wives of the three detained seafarers appealed to the President and relevant agencies, including the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), to extend diplomatic intervention.

They also called for industry awareness on the alarming issue of unjust criminalization of Filipino seafarers who are often made to bear unfair liability in smuggling and drug-related cases abroad.

The families were joined by officials from the Eastern Mediterranean, namely, Capt. Georgios Chronakis, Marine Personnel Manager, and Capt. Ioannis Gogos, Owner’s Representative.

Eastern Mediterranean currently operates 84 vessels and employs over 3,000 Filipino seafarers, comprising more than 95 percent of the company’s total crew complement.

The Principal and the Manning Agent, since the seafarers’ imprisonment, have been continuously providing legal, financial, medical, and moral support to the families.

The decision of the Supreme Court is expected to be released within the next few months, with the final trial expected to be scheduled by October.

As of this writing, the three Filipino seafarers remain detained at El Berrouaghia prison, which is located approximately 100 km South of the city capital of Algiers.

The three detained seafarers are identified as the ship’s Chief Officer, the Bosun, and an ordinary seaman.

The ship captain (European national) was completely excluded from arrest and trial, despite the long-standing principle of command responsibility that holds the highest-ranking officer fully accountable for all matters and activities onboard a vessel.

Out of the eight Filipino crew members involved, five were allowed to return to the Philippines, while the other three were ordered to remain behind bars simply for doing their job onboard the ship.