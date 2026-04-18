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Indian nabbed over lending racket

Indian nabbed over lending racket
PHOTO courtesy of BI
Published on

An Indian national allegedly involved in illegal lending activities was arrested by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) in Antipolo City.

The BI identified the suspect as Lovepreet Singh, 24, who was apprehended at a talipapa in Barangay Mambungan, Mayamot, in a joint operation with the Police Community Precinct of Barangay Mambugan.

Indian nabbed over lending racket
Indian national nabbed in Antipolo over alleged illegal lending

According to the BI, Singh failed to present valid travel and residency documents during the operation, rendering him an undocumented foreign national.

Immigration records also tagged him as an undesirable alien due to alleged involvement in usurious or illegal lending.

He was brought to the BI Warden’s Facility for inquest and booking, and a deportation case has been filed against him.

If found liable, he may be deported and included in the immigration blacklist, barring his re-entry into the Philippines.

BI commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said foreign nationals are expected to comply with Philippine laws.

Singh’s arrest is part of ongoing BI operations targeting undocumented and undesirable foreign nationals.

BI arrest Antipolo
illegal lending case
undocumented foreigner PH

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