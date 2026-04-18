Indian nabbed over lending racket

According to the BI, Singh failed to present valid travel and residency documents during the operation, rendering him an undocumented foreign national.

Immigration records also tagged him as an undesirable alien due to alleged involvement in usurious or illegal lending.

He was brought to the BI Warden’s Facility for inquest and booking, and a deportation case has been filed against him.

If found liable, he may be deported and included in the immigration blacklist, barring his re-entry into the Philippines.

BI commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said foreign nationals are expected to comply with Philippine laws.

Singh’s arrest is part of ongoing BI operations targeting undocumented and undesirable foreign nationals.