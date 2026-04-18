ECOP pushes return of oil windfall profit

“The companies should return it to the government, as the rapid rise in prices forces the government to spend billions to subsidize the transport sector and prevent fare increases,” Ortiz-Luis said.

He said recovered funds could be redirected to drivers and operators to ease their burden.

Likewise, Ortiz-Luis said the government should also use emergency powers under the Oil Deregulation Law to mitigate the effects of rising oil prices triggered by tensions between the United States and Iran.

He told reporters in a forum that the government can step in during crises to cushion sudden increases in petroleum prices.

Ortiz said other oil suppliers are willing to enter the Philippine market but face barriers, as the industry largely operates with minimal intervention.

He added that the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry has submitted recommendations urging the government to consider offers from new oil players, some of which offer lower prices.

Ortiz-Luis also welcomed the suspension of excise and withholding taxes on oil products, but said these measures are insufficient.

Ortiz-Luis clarified that the Philippines does not import oil from Iran, though some supply routes pass through the Strait of Hormuz, while other sources remain unaffected by the conflict.