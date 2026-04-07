Fuel tax cut urged to boost local spending amid oil surge

“Our problem of excessive use of diesel that leads to pollution is now the least of our concern,” Balbieran told DAILY TRIBUNE.

“Our most important concern is that the price and cost of transport and logistics have gone so high that our economy might suddenly halt due to the lack of movement of people and goods, [which] creates spending and businesses across the country.”

Balbieran, an environmental planner and vice president of the Research, Education and Institutional Development Foundation, said the government should encourage public spending despite rising prices by reducing excise taxes under the President’s emergency powers.

“The government should [e]ncourage continuous spending to keep the engines of our economy running. This can be done by reducing the excise tax temporarily,” he said.

“[This] suggestion is on top of giving cash subsidies to poor families and oil subsidies or discounts to transport operators (jeepney and bus owners/drivers)," he added.

Balbieran acknowledged that standard policy favors collecting higher excise taxes to fund subsidies but said current conditions require faster cash circulation. He added that the government should adopt countercyclical measures, including cutting taxes and redirecting unused funds to support households and businesses.

“One cannot expect a government to continue taxing an oil consumption that is fast [declining] and ironically might contribute to the overall silent journey to depression of the lower-income Filipinos," he said.