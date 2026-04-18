DoTr ‘on tract’ in meeting current transport-related challenges

Earlier, Lopez had highlighted the government’s response to the fuel crisis where it concerns the transport sector, including DoTr’s P10 Fuel Subsidy Program, Service Contracting Program (SCP), railway’s 50 percent fare discounts, reduction of terminal and navigational fees, and continued P1 port fare.

“[On] March 1, the President instructed that we already need to start the processes of the programs and projects under the DoTr to address this issue in the war in the Middle East,” he said, stressing that the government is working to mitigate the impact of the oil crisis.

Land transport: Fuel subsidy and service contracting

Lopez said DoTr’s Fuel Subsidy Program will address the needs of qualified operators and drivers. He said P1.5 billion of the program’s P2.5 billion has already been disbursed.

Alongside the implementation of the P10 fuel subsidy is the Service Contracting Program, which was rolled out on 15 April.

Lopez said the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) initially reported slow net service contracting in the first few days due to delays in the onboarding of public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers and operators.

“Nevertheless, we have also instructed the LTFRB to coordinate closely with us, and we will go directly to the terminals so we can help speed up the onboarding of our drivers and operators,” he said.

On 15 April the LTFRB formally launched the Service Contracting Program, with Chairperson Atty. Vigor Mendoza II describing the program as an immediate intervention — not a permanent solution — to provide support to transport workers.

“The Service Contracting Program supports the sustainability of the transportation system, and with the fare discount, it also benefits commuters,” Lopez said in a DAILY TRIBUNE interview, responding to remarks labeling the SCP as a “band-aid solution.”

The DoTr expects that, by Monday, over 19,000 jeepney drivers — both modern and traditional — as well as UV Express and EDSA Busway operators, will be enrolled in the program.

Railway discount: LRT and MRT

The DoTr is implementing the 50 percent discount in MRT 3 and LRT 2 fares. Lopez said over 4 million passengers and commuters benefited from those discounts in just one week of implementation.

“Our number of passengers has increased”, Lopez informed, noting that agency data showed an increase in ridership, including private vehicle owners who have opted to use the public transportation system.

Aviation: Terminal and Navigational Fees reduction

On 1 April, DoTr implemented reduced terminal fees in government-operated airports; lowered likewise are the navigational fees, the landing and take-off charges.