DOTr rolls out transport measures amid oil crisis

Speaking at the recent Saturday News Forum, Lopez outlined several government interventions aimed at easing the impact of rising fuel costs. These include the P10 Fuel Subsidy Program, the Service Contracting Program (SCP), a 50 percent fare discount in railways, reduced terminal and navigational fees, and the continued implementation of the P1 port fare.

Lopez said the directive to roll out these measures came from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the onset of the crisis.

“On 1 March, I received the instruction from the President. We already need to start the processes of the programs and projects under the DOTr to address this issue in the war in the Middle East,” he said.

The DOTr said the measures are part of ongoing efforts to mitigate the effects of the oil crisis on the country’s transport sector.

LAND TRANSPORT: fuel subsidy, service contracting

DOTr Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the agency’s Fuel Subsidy Program is intended to support qualified transport operators and drivers.

He noted that the program has a total budget of P2.5 billion, of which P1.5 billion has already been disbursed.

Alongside the fuel subsidy rollout is the Service Contracting Program (SCP), which was launched on Wednesday, 15 April.

Lopez said the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) initially reported slow onboarding in the first few days due to delays in registering public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers and operators.

“Nevertheless, we have also instructed the LTFRB to coordinate closely with us, and we will go directly to the terminals so we can help speed up the onboarding of our drivers and operators,” he said in Filipino.

On Wednesday, the LTFRB formally launched the SCP, with Chairperson Atty. Vigor Mendoza II describing it as an immediate intervention—not a permanent solution—to support transport workers.

“The Service Contracting Program supports the sustainability of the transportation system, and with the fare discount, it also benefits commuters,” Lopez said in a DAILY TRIBUNE interview, responding to remarks calling the SCP a “band-aid solution.”

The DOTr expects that by Monday, more than 19,000 jeepney drivers—both modern and traditional—as well as UV Express and EDSA Busway operators will be enrolled in the program.

RAILWAY: LRT and MRT discount

The DOTr implemented a 50 percent fare discount in MRT-3 and LRT-2, Lopez said.

According to the Transportation chief, more than 4 million passengers benefited in just one week after the fare reduction was implemented.

“Our number of passengers has increased,” Lopez said, noting that agency data showed higher ridership, including private vehicle users who shifted to public transport.