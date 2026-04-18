DOTr: EV makers responsible for charging stations as demand outpaces supply

Transport Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez said electric vehicle suppliers are responsible for creating charging stations for their units, speaking at the Saturday News Forum.
Lopez said long queues at EV charging stations in malls are due to the limited number of stations, often only two or three, which disrupts gasoline-powered vehicles.
“Companies are asking the government for more charging stations,” Lopez said. “However, it is their responsibility since they are fully aware that EV units require charging stations.”
He also addressed the coding exemption for electric vehicles, stressing that it has limits. “There’s no forever there,” Lopez said.
The secretary highlighted that while EVs are encouraged, they cannot be mandated as the sole mode of transport, noting the need for balance to maintain order and prevent monopolies.